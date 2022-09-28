Catastrophic Cat 4 Hurricane Ian Charges Toward Florida With 155 MPH Winds, 16-Foot Surge Feared; Track It Here

Hurricane Ian intensified to a catastrophic category 4 storm early Wednesday as it churned toward Florida, increasing the potential for deadly storm surges, devastating winds and flooding across the peninsula and prompting forecasters, in their latest update, to summarize the threat bluntly: "This is a life-threatening situation."

Ian was about 65 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and moving north-northeast with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph as of the National Hurricane Center's 7 a.m. update. That's in the middle of the category 4 range.

Some fluctuations in intensity are possible before the storm reaches Florida. Ian is still expected to approach the west coast as an extremely dangerous major hurricane, NOAA says, but should weaken after it makes landfall.

Learn about hurricane categories and max wind speeds here.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Catastrophic wind damage is expected where the core of Ian moves onshore, and that's expected to happen earlier than initially predicted. Landall over central Florida is expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning before the storm moves out over the western Atlantic late Thursday.

Hurricane conditions are expected to start along Florida's west coast later Wednesday morning, and tropical storm conditions are already affecting the coast. Those should spread up to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, while Cuba, left completely in the dark by Ian, is still enduring them.

Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings are in effect for a host of locales in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Cuba, to varying degrees. Check here for the latest. Multiple tornadoes are possible across the Florida peninsula.

Tornado Watch for South Florida

While the winds are expected to be extremely dangerous, it's the feared storm surge driving much of the concern.

A surge of up to 6 feet of ocean water and 18 inches of rain is predicted across the Tampa Bay area, with as much as 24 inches in isolated areas. Areas from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor, could see a 16-foot storm surge. That's more than enough water to inundate low-lying coastal communities. Widespread flash and urban flooding are expected mid-to-late week across central and northern Florida, as well as some southern areas.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast, near and to the right of the center, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves, NHC says. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle and can vary greatly over short distances, so people are advised to check their local weather offices for details.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for more than two million people, with multiple major airports already closed, and bridges shutting down the storm nears. See a county-by-county breakdown of evacuations.

Peak Storm Surge Forecast

Rainfall Potential

Flash Flood Risk

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from Ian's center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward about 175 miles, NHC says.

The recent shift in track for Ian is slight, but it's enough to have a big impact on how the Florida Gulf Coast will experience the storm as it comes ashore. Fort Myers is now expected to get the worst of the storm, as Ian is anticipated to make landfall just north of the coastal city as a category 3 or 4 storm on Wednesday.

Wind and storm surge will be greatest near Ft. Myers. Flash flooding, which becomes a bigger issue as Ian weakens and crawls across the state on Thursday, will be most catastrophic from Tampa up the I-4 corridor to Daytona Beach.

The system is expected to largely stall over the western coast of Florida, which compounds the potential impacts.

Widespread catastrophic flash, urban, and river flooding is expected across central Florida, while southern portions of the state could see similar conditions. Those flooding concerns stretch up to northwest Florida, Georgia and coastal South Carolina later in the week and through the weekend.

“Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a Monday news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.

Take a look at the footage captured from the International Space Station of Hurricane Ian in the western Caribbean Sea.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the declaration of a state of emergency Saturday to include the entire state. While many residents (particularly those with ties to the northeast) looked to get on some of the last flights north, the governor said getting that far away isn't necessary.

"You do not need to evacuate to another state, you don't need to go hundreds of miles away. There are shelters that are open in all of these counties at this point," DeSantis said.

The governor and President Joe Biden are said to be in "close coordination" in regard to the storm and possible federal assistance that could be needed afterward.

"Your safety is more important than anything. And I know our hearts are with everyone who will feel the effects of this storm," Biden said.

By Thursday, Ian is expected to slow down and weaken along the Florida coast, making wind less of an issue — though rain will still be a primary, and potentially life-threatening, concern. Flash floods are likely in Florida as the storm continues its slow trek north, and parts of the Carolinas and Georgia could see similar threats later in the week.

Ian is expected to hit those areas as a tropical depression Thursday and Friday and trigger heavy rainfall in the southeastern U.S. Friday and Saturday before potentially barely clipping the tri-state area on Sunday. No significant local impacts are expected. South Jersey appears most likely to see heavy rain at this point, though flash flood risk is minimal.

The latest weather threat comes a week after Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Communities in southern parts of Puerto Rico were inundated with torrential rain and wild winds, amounting to more than 2 feet of water in spots as the threat of deadly mudslides loomed. Lago Cerillos, not far from Ponce, where Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico ahead of a second landfall in the Dominican Republic a day later, saw nearly 3 feet of rain.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico ahead of the storm, while the governor of Puerto Rico, as the worst of it hit, described "catastrophic" damages as the island plunged into darkness.