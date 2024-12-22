A bitter cold has settled over NYC. How long will it last?

What a great day it is to stay inside.

It's not just the frozen snow on the ground that people have to worry about -- wind chills were in the teens (at best) for many of us waking up Sunday morning.

The back half of our weekend stays sunny and downright frigid, but the bitter cold doesn't end there. Temperatures will remain very cold through the first part of the week as well.

Winds calm down into another cold morning Monday, where the day's high might top out around 25 degrees. Then we gradually warm up through the week.

Tuesday, still delivering us some freezing temps, could bring some festive flakes. But don't expect anything close to what we saw on Saturday morning.

By the time Wednesday comes around, the skies should dry out for Christmas and the start of

Hanukkah.

Saturday's night winter solstice means the days will start getting longer again.

The snow welcoming in the solstice brought New York City its first December snow in three years. Nearly 2 inches were recorded in Central Park, while parts of New Jersey and New York to the northwest saw totals climb up to 5 inches.