Here's Why the Sun Rose Red Over NYC Monday

Notice anything strange about the sun when you woke up today?

It still looked like a ball of fire -- but it was much redder than usual.

That was all thanks to the wildfires in Canada. Smoky haze acted like a camera filter to give New York City residents a glimpse of sunspots -- and there are many of them.

Remember, it's not enough of a filter to prevent eye damage, so don't look directly at it!

News 4 The color holds from far off, too.

Storm Team 4

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it stays pretty quiet weather-wise. There's a chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms Monday afternoon. A front coming through late Wednesday could also produce some thunder.

No widespread severe weather is expected either day. Check the latest alerts for your neighborhood here.

Temps dip into the 60s once the front moves through and stay there through Saturday. We're also watching to see how much a system spinning up from the southeast impacts the tri-state area. For now, it's just possible showers Saturday into Sunday. Memorial Day itself, meanwhile, looks sublime. Here's your updated NYC 10-day weather forecast.