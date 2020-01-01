First Storm of the New Year to Bring Rain to Tri-State

What to Know Thursday morning and afternoon are expected to be dry, mostly sunny and chilly, Storm Team 4 says

Showers will move into the tri-state Thursday night into Friday and make for a wet Friday morning commute

The wet weather is expected to taper off Friday afternoon, but rain should arrive again Friday night into Saturday

Tri-state residents won’t have to wait long for the first storm of the year roll in.

The new year is off to a dry and chilly start, but showers moving into the tri-state Thursday night into Friday will make for a wet Friday morning commute, Storm Team 4 says.

The wet weather should taper off Friday afternoon, but more rain is expected to arrive Friday night into Saturday, according to Storm Team 4.

There could be some snow in the mix Saturday night, but flakes are unlikely to accumulate in most areas.

Thursday is expected to see a high of 47 degrees and a low of 32 degrees. By Saturday, the area could see a high of 50 degrees and a low of 45 degrees.