It was a soggy Thanksgiving. And while it was very much needed, the timing was not ideal.

But there’s going to be no way around it: it will feel raw this Black Friday and weekend. So if you plan on heading out to take advantage of those shopping deals, make sure to bundle up

Farther north and west, temperatures were cold enough on Thursday for snow, so much so that a Winter Storm Watch was in effect through Thursday evening for Sullivan and western Ulster County.

Rain will be long-gone by Black Friday, but the chill is here to stay. Consider treating yourself to that warm scarf or cozy hat you’ve been eyeing. It may still technically be fall, but it is going feel like the middle of winter.

The bitter cold will remain this weekend and beyond.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Temperatures hold in the 40s Friday, but it’ll be more like the 30s from the weekend on. Along with a dry stretch setting up, we begin a stretch of sub-freezing mornings, even in the city.

If you decide to travel back home this weekend, bundle up. It will be cold, but no rain. Lake Effect Snow will be the biggest weather story, even across the country, with almost all major airports in good shape weather-wise.

Stay warm and dry out there!