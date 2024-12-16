Already need a break from the rain? Off-and-on showers soak us for a couple more days

Our sloppy start to the week is just the beginning of a topsy-turvy stretch of weather in store for the tri-state. Expect bouts of rain and big temperature swings between now and the coming weekend.

Three areas of low pressure will plague the region this week. The first, along the East Coast on Monday, brings the first round of wet weather. The second system slides through Monday evening, bringing moderate rain to the area overnight. The third will get us wet Wednesday night.

Monday evening’s rain will ramp up by late-evening and continue overnight. The good news is that it will be gone by the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will remain well above normal, too, so we will not be facing wintry conditions on our way to work and school. In fact, with afternoon temperatures nearing 60 degrees, Tuesday delivers arguably the nicest weather this week.

The third and final batch of rain this week comes Wednesday evening and lingers through the overnight. It, too, will be gone before the morning commute on Thursday. And once we dry out Thursday, we’ll stay dry through the weekend.

While the rain and snow stay away after Wednesday, the cold does not. Behind the rain comes the coldest air of the season – and of 2024.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Temperatures will tumble through the weekend and by next Monday New York City will be experiencing morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the 20s. And these are not wind chills – they’re actual temperatures.

The cold air will be firmly in place as we start Christmas week and cold air is half of the recipe for a white Christmas. The other half is precipitation – in the form of snow, of course. Unfortunately, we foresee a “storm-free” Christmas week, which means that we’re very likely in for an “unwhite” Christmas.