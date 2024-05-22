Are you planning a road trip? Here's how to travel safely in the summer heat

What to Know The unofficial start of summer is just around the corner, and with it comes an anticipated increase in travelers by plane and car.

As temperatures rise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding summer drivers of some tips to keep travelers safe on the road and in the heat particularly if you are traveling by car to your vacation destination or decide to take on road trips.

One of the most important tips is to make sure your vehicle's air conditioning system works.

According to the NHTSA, you can prepare your vehicle for your trip in hot weather by checking that your air conditioner functions properly since a lack of A/C on a particularly hot day could be dangerous, and even fatal for you and your passengers, especially those with underlying health conditions, children and the elderly.

Additionally, the NHTSA warns that you should NEVER leave children alone in the car, which can cause a heatstroke. According to the NHTSA, even on a 60-degree day, and with the windows cracked open, the temperatures inside a vehicle can reach fatal levels.

The administration also recommends drivers to inspect belts and hoses before and during a trip, since hot temperatures can degrade rubber belts and hoses posing danger. Make sure there are no bulges, blisters, cracks or cuts in those parts, and make sure to replace them if there are any signs of wear.

It is also important that you check for car recalls and make sure that your vehicle is in the clear. Additionally, make sure you are servicing your vehicle regularly and checking the battery and charging system especially if you car is fully electric.

If you are traveling long distances or on a road trip, make sure to pack an emergency kit that includes a cell phone and charger, first aid kit, flashlight, jumper cables, nonperishable food, water and other necessary items in case your vehicle breaks down. You should also know how to work your vehicle’s driver-assistance technologies.

Drivers should also keep the gas tank as close to full whenever possible.

For more summer travel safety tips, visit Summer Driving & Road Trip Tips.