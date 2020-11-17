MTA Considering Laying Off More Than 9,000 Workers, Drastically Cutting Subway Service

Amid a $12 billion deficit and a budget crisis generated by the pandemic, the Metropolitan Transit Authority is considering a proposal to lay off more than 9,000 employees and make drastic reductions in subway service, sources said.

There have been no specifics regarding plans yet, but sources said as many as 9,400 MTA workers could lose their jobs as part of the proposal, in addition to the subway cuts. The MTA Board is expected to discuss the cost-saving plan Wednesday, and will vote on it in December.

The MTA did not deny that the cuts could be taking place or were being considered, instead only saying that the agency "would be forced to enact draconian cuts and layoffs" if they did not receive $12 billion in federal emergency funds.

"As we are required to enact a balanced budget and the feds have yet to act on another COVID-19 relief package that would help mass transit, we are moving ahead hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," said MTA Spokesman Ken Lovett. "If the federal aid comes through in that amount, we will adjust our spending plan accordingly."

The idea of massive cuts possibly coming isn't entirely new, as MTA Chairman Pat Foye said in October that significant budget-saving measures could be decided on around this time.

Our estimate, if we had to make the service cuts that we described a couple of months ago, up to 50 percent on Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, up to 40 percent on subways and buses, laying off about 8,000 people," Foye told WCBS 880's Steve Scott in an October appearance.

"No one at the MTA wants to do this, and it's in the interest, frankly, of the New York City regional economy, but also the national economy that we get this funding since the New York economy accounts for about 10 percent of economic activity across the county," Foye said at the time.

The MTA received $4 billion from the federal government earlier this year but has asked for an additional $12 billion. It is uncertain whether additional money for transit assistance will be included in future COVID-19 stimulus bills.

Motorists and mass transit riders in New York are already facing fare and toll increases next year. Tolls and fares are planned to increase 4 percent in both years, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said last month.

Failure to address the problem “would mark the end of regional public transit as we know it,” DiNapoli said.

Ridership plummeted more than 90 percent on subways during the height of the pandemic, and riders have only slowly begun to return in recent months. Subway ridership remains down about 70 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, far below the MTA’s projections from several months ago. Traffic at toll bridges and tunnels also dropped steeply.

Subway ridership surpasses more than 5 million daily during normal times.

“Any projections are problematic at this point,” DiNapoli said, referring to mass transit ridership. “But the overall expectation is that you won’t see a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023. And that’s obviously a big ‘if.’ A lot is still to be determined.”

Even if normal ridership returns by 2023, the MTA still projects budget deficits totaling more than $19 billion through 2024, according to DiNapoli’s report. Included in that is a projected $6.3 billion deficit in 2021, which would be more than 50 percent of total revenues. The report called the gaps “historic in nature.”

The projected fare and toll increases would raise $145 million in 2021 and rise to $650 million by 2024, according to the report.

Increased cleaning and disinfecting of the subway, rail and bus systems — which has included the rare step of closing subways overnight — is costing the MTA about $1 billion in unplanned expenses, DiNapoli said. He didn’t have an estimate for how much the MTA is saving by the overnight closures, but said any savings are likely being offset by the costs of cleaning.