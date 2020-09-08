Amtrak Suspends Service Between NYC and New Haven After Earlier Freight Derailment

Amtrak canceled all service between New York City and New Haven, Connecticut, Tuesday evening after an earlier freight train derailment, the railroad service announced.

The derailment occurred sometime in the late afternoon or early evening, Amtrak said on Twitter as it announced initial delays. The CSX freight train derailed in the Bronx at the railroad's Oakpoint Yard, with one car seen tipped over on its side, lying between tracks. No injuries had been reported.

Service in both directions was temporarily halted for Amtrak and Acela trains throughout the evening, Amtrak saying in a statement that customers should expect delays due to the derailment "impacting the Amtrak overhead catenary system" — which are the wires running above the tracks providing electrical power to the trains.

Just before 8 p.m., Amtrak said that all service between New York and New Haven was canceled until further notice. At least one train heading to the city terminated at New Rochelle.