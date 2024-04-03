solar eclipse

Here's how to score a free solar eclipse kit for kids from the Brooklyn Public Library

Total Solar Eclipse
Getty Images

Eclipse-mania has taken over!

We are mere days ago from an exciting celestial event – a total solar eclipse, which we will not see again until 2045!

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes in front of the sun, blocking at least part of it from view.

Because of this exciting phenomenon, the Brooklyn Public Library plans to distribute free solar eclipse education kits, while supplies last -- all with the hope of helping children learn about and understand the eclipse.

The grab-and-go activities kit will teach children about shadows, allow them to draw their own eclipses and decorate a planet.

The kits are part of the library's ongoing environmental STEM education program, generously supported by Con Edison. The 10-week event series, led by BPL environmental educators and designed for children ages 8 to 12, aims to increase interest in STEM, climate change and electricity generation, as well as in renewable and efficient energies.

The programs are offered in partnership with Solar One, a not-for-profit organization that fosters sustainability in urban environments.

Here's what you need to know about the free kits and how to score one:

WHO:                        
Kits are designed for children ages 5 to 10

WHEN:                    
Monday, April 8 while supplies last

WHERE:    
Central Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza

This article tagged under:

solar eclipseNew York CityBrooklyn
