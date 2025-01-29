Queens

NYPD car collides with MTA vehicle in Queens-Midtown Tunnel

By NBC New York Staff

Two officers were taken to the hospital after a collision involving an NYPD Highway Patrol car and an MTA Bridges and Tunnel vehicle in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on the Queens side of the tunnel, according to officials.

Emergency crews removed the officers driving each vehicle and transported them to Bellevue Hospital, according to the FDNY.

The tunnel was closed briefly while rescue crews were on scene but the tunnel has since reopened.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

