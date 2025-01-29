NYPD car collides with MTA vehicle in Queens-Midtown Tunnel

Two officers were taken to the hospital after a collision involving an NYPD Highway Patrol car and an MTA Bridges and Tunnel vehicle in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on the Queens side of the tunnel, according to officials.

Emergency crews removed the officers driving each vehicle and transported them to Bellevue Hospital, according to the FDNY.

The tunnel was closed briefly while rescue crews were on scene but the tunnel has since reopened.

Update: Queens Midtown Tunnel has reopened. Expect residual delays. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/HuA8o4rqF7 https://t.co/D1IyQTAWB4 — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 29, 2025

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.