Kevin Durant becomes U.S. all-time leading Olympic scorer as men's basketball defeats Brazil in Paris quarterfinals

The United States is moving onto the semifinals in men's basketball at the Paris Olympics as Kevin Durant passed legend Lisa Leslie to become the USA's all-time leading scorer in career Olympic points.

Durant scored 11 points in the USA men's basketball 122-87 quarterfinal win against Brazil on Tuesday.

"That's Captain America status," teammate Devin Booker told NBC Olympics. "I feel like he has every record, every Olympic record. Now we have to get him his fourth gold."

Booker had a team-leading 18 points. Anthony Edwards had 17 points, Joel Embiid had 14 points, and Anthony Davis had 13.

LeBron James had 12 points and nine assists before exiting the game after getting inadvertently elbowed in the face in the third quarter.

The U.S. men's basketball team is two wins away from a fifth straight gold medal.

The U.S. advances to play Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semifinal on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on USA Network and Peacock. The U.S. beat Serbia 110-84 in its first group phase game earlier in the Olympics.

Durant was named the MVP in Tokyo where he led Team USA with 20.7 points per game. Entering Paris, Durant also has the top two records for most points in a single Olympics by an American (with 156 and 155). He had scored a total of 435 career points in Olympics basketball, a men's record.

Durant also entered Paris as the American male basketball player with the third-most Olympics rebounds in their career (118, 5.4 rpg) and the fourth-most assists (71, 3.2 apg).

When are the men's basketball semifinals?

The men's basketball semifinals will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The United States will play in the second game.

When are the men's basketball gold and bronze medal games?

The men's bronze basketball game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 a.m. ET.

The men's basketball gold medal game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the men's basketball games?

The men's basketball games will air on USA network and Peacock.

They will also stream live on nbcolympics.com.

Where is Kevin Durant from?

Kevin Durant is originally from the Washington, D.C. area in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Where did Kevin Durant go to high school?

Kevin Durant attended National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland and Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virgina.

For senior year, he attended Montrose Christian High School in Rockville, which the Washington Post called a "powerhouse" and "hoops factory."

Where did Kevin Durant go to college?

He went to the University of Texas and was the second pick in the 2007 draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.

What NBA teams has Kevin Durant played on?

Durant was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics, which became the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant then played for the Golden State Warriors, where he won two titles. He played for several seasons for the Brooklyn Nets.

Since 2023, he has played for the Phoenix Suns. In the fall of 2024, he'll start his second season with the team.

Durant's accolades include: NBA MVP, 2-time finals MVP, 2-time NBA champion (with the Golden State Warriors), Rookie of the Year, 11-time All-NBA, and two-time NBA All-Star MVP.

Who is on the Team USA men's basketball roster?

Who are the coaches for Team USA men's basketball?

Steve Kerr from the Golden State Warriors is the head coach for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr was an assistant coach for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Joining Kerr on his staff are assistant coaches Ty Lue (Clippers head coach), Mark Few (Gonzaga head coach), and Erik Spoelstra (Heat head coach).