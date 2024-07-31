How many medals could Simone Biles win at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Simone Biles may have won a gold medal with Team USA's "Golden Girls" in the women's gymnastics team event, but she's definitely not done competing in Paris and still is seeking more medals.

After the team event, Biles currently has eight total Olympics medals. She earned five in Rio in 2016, including four gold. She won a silver and a bronze in Tokyo.

So how many medals can she pick up in Paris in 2024?

She is currently scheduled to compete in four individual events: the all-around, vault, balance beam, and floor finals.

So she could potentially earn up to five medals in Paris, and bring her total overall medal count to 12.

She already has the most medals of any American gymnast, after passing Shannon Miller, who had seven.

When does Simone Biles compete next at the Olympics?

Simone Biles will compete in the first individual women's gymnastics event at the Paris Olympics, the all-around final on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

What events does Simone Biles have left to compete in?

Here is the finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics athlete based on qualifications:

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Simone Biles qualified for the all-around event.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Simone Biles qualified for the vault event.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles qualified for the balance beam finals.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles qualified for the floor exercise finals.

