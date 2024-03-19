NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants applications 2024 are now open!

NEW YORK – In service to the Tri-State community, NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and Comcast NBCUniversal announced that applications are being accepted for their annual competitive grant challenge, NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. Local non-profits can learn more and apply for $227,272 in unrestricted funds by visiting localimpactgrants.com or becasdeimpactolocal.com through Friday, April 19 with winners chosen later this year. Organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register here to join an informational webinar on April 2 at 1 PM.

“Over the past seven years, WNBC through Local Impact Grants has awarded more than $1.5 million to 37 Tri-State non-profits. These funds have been an important investment in our communities by supporting job training, financial literacy, after-school activities and anti-hunger efforts, all of which have made an impact across the Tri-State area,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

“At Telemundo 47, we know that our local non-profit community is consistently asked to do more with less, while the demand for their important services continues to rise. This is why our Local Impact Grants are so timely. Funds awarded through our competitive grant program are doing more than maintaining vital services and strengthening the safety net – they are helping families reach their dreams,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47.

Key grant eligibility requirements:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

Entity must service the market they operate from;

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

Youth Education & Empowerment : In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Next Generation Storytellers : Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts. Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

The participating NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit localimpactgrants.com. For information in Spanish, visit becasdeimpactolocal.com.