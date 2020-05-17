Feeding Our Families: Find Your Local Food Bank and Donate

Our tri-state food banks have been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-perishable food donations have declined while the need continues to grow – forcing food banks to rely more heavily on financial donations to restock shelves, deliver shelf-stable goods to families and keep the emergency food chain stable.

During this time of need, NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU have teamed up for a special, week-long Feeding Our Families community appeal, running through May 24 and benefitting nine tri-state food banks. Joined by supermarket partner Stop & Shop, this community relief effort will keep food on the table for our friends and neighbors – helping them get through this crisis.

All of NBC 4 and Telemundo 47’s food bank partners are members of Feeding America, the nationwide network of food banks. Your tax-deductible donation of $10, $20, $50 or whatever you can afford will make an important difference – and go a long way. Please consider giving generously during this important time.

To donate to the Feeding our Families food bank partner serving your local community, please scroll down and click on the respective link.