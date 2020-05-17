Feeding our Families

Feeding Our Families: Find Your Local Food Bank and Donate

Food bank fundraising drive in support of COVID-19 relief runs May 18-24

Our tri-state food banks have been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Non-perishable food donations have declined while the need continues to grow – forcing food banks to rely more heavily on financial donations to restock shelves, deliver shelf-stable goods to families and keep the emergency food chain stable. 

During this time of need, NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU have teamed up for a special, week-long Feeding Our Families community appeal, running through May 24 and benefitting nine tri-state food banks.  Joined by supermarket partner Stop & Shop, this community relief effort will keep food on the table for our friends and neighbors – helping them get through this crisis.

All of NBC 4 and Telemundo 47’s food bank partners are members of Feeding America, the nationwide network of food banks.  Your tax-deductible donation of $10, $20, $50 or whatever you can afford will make an important difference – and go a long way.  Please consider giving generously during this important time.

To donate to the Feeding our Families food bank partner serving your local community, please scroll down and click on the respective link.

Connecticut Food Bank
Fairfield County Connecticut Food Bank
New Jersey Food Bank
Bergen County Community Food Bank of NJ
Essex County Community Food Bank of NJ
Hudson County Community Food Bank of NJ
Hunterdon County Community Food Bank of NJ
Middlesex County Community Food Bank of NJ
Monmouth County Fulfill Food Bank
Morris County Community Food Bank of NJ
Ocean County Fulfill Food Bank
Passaic County Community Food Bank of NJ
Somerset County Community Food Bank of NJ
Sussex County Community Food Bank of NJ
Union County Community Food Bank of NJ
Warren County Community Food Bank of NJ
New York Food Banks  
Bronx County City Harvest Food Bank for New York City
Dutchess County Food Bank of the Hudson Valley  
Kings County (Brooklyn) City Harvest Food Bank for New York City
Nassau County Island Harvest Food Bank  Long Island Cares Food Bank
  or text HARVEST to 631-450-3775  
New York County (Manhattan) City Harvest Food Bank for New York City
Orange County Food Bank of the Hudson Valley  
Putnam County Food Bank of the Hudson Valley  
Queens County City Harvest Food Bank for New York City
Richmond County (Staten Island) City Harvest Food Bank for New York City
Rockland County Food Bank of the Hudson Valley  
Suffolk County Island Harvest Food Bank  Long Island Cares Food Bank
  or text HARVEST to 631-450-3775  
Sullivan County Food Bank of the Hudson Valley  
Ulster County Food Bank of the Hudson Valley  
Westchester County Feeding Westchester  
