Thanksgiving Day Pet Safety Tips

Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching.

With multitudes making plans for festive dinners and possibly preparing to travel to see loved ones, it is important to not forget about the furry members of the family.

With this in mind, the Suffolk County SPCA and Animal Care Centers shared tips on how to care for your pets in preparation of these festivities.

1. Avoid feeding your pet table scraps

Avoid feeding your pet table scraps, Suffolk County SPCA said.

Feeding pets scraps may cause at a minimum weight gain. However, other dangers can arise. For example, keep turkey bones away from your pets because they can cause obstructions, choking and damage to the intestines. Bones can splinter on consumption and cause grave injury.

According to ACC, you should not feed your pet any raw dough and avoid any corn of the cob as that is a big choking hazard.

However, if you want to share a little treat with your pet, a small amount of lean turkey meat with not too many spices or not too many gravy is okay, according to the ACC, as is sweet potatoes that aren’t heavily spaced and don’t have too much sugar.

2. Pets thrive on routine

Holiday guests you may have over your residence should understand your pet's "house rules," including play time, treats, jumping, getting on counters, feeding time, etc., the Suffolk County SPCA advices.

3. Chocolate should be kept out of your pet's reach all the time

Chocolate should be kept far away from your pet's reach at all times, particularly dark chocolate, which most toxic and can be fatal, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

Additionally, onions and garlic can cause severe anemia, especially in cats, while raisins and grapes can cause significant kidney damage and result in renal failure.

Also avoid giving your pets anything with alcohol in it, the ACC recommends.

4. Clean up antifreeze spills right away

As the cold weather makes its way and we prepare to brave the drop in temperatures, pet owners need to be sure to clean up antifreeze spills right away, the Suffolk County SPCA warns. The smell of this highly poisonous substance attracts pets to it.