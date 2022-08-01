Clear The Shelters Kicks Off With Waived, Reduced Pet Adoptions in NY, NJ

Clear The Shelters is back.

NBCUniversal Local launched its annual monthlong pet adoption and donation campaign for the eighth consecutive year.

Beginning Aug. 1, NBC4 New York and Telemundo 47 are joining the nationwide effort to promote pet adoption and raise funds alongside more than 1,000 animal shelters and rescues across the United States, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam.

Dozens of animal shelters across New York and New Jersey will be participating in this year’s campaign and offering waived or reduced pet adoption fees.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thousands of dogs and cats were adopted during last year's campaign, with more than 703,000 adoptions since the campaign began in 2015.

This year’s campaign will also include two pet airlift missions that will transport 200 at-risk cats and dogs from overcrowded shelters from Florida and Louisiana to New Jersey and Massachusetts. The first flight will take place on Aug. 2 and the second on Aug. 30.

Amir Arison, star of NBC's "The Blacklist," was named this year's national campaign spokesperson. Arison will host the Clear The Shelters television special that will recap the campaign with highlights and heartwarming pet adoption stories.

For the fourth consecutive time, pet adoptions can also be done virtually during the campaign through the WeRescue app.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.