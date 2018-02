When a Bronx woman bought an L.L. Bean parka at the end of last winter, she thought she'd be able to return it after losing weight. But when the company told her they couldn't take the coat, she called Lynda Baquero and the Better Get Baquero team. (Published 6 hours ago)

When a Bronx woman bought an L.L. Bean parka at the end of last winter, she thought she'd be able to return it after losing weight. See More