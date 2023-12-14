animal stories

Bull on tracks at Newark Penn Station disrupts NJ Transit

Trains are subject to 45-minute delays between Newark and New York Penn Station

A loose bull on the tracks at Newark Penn Station wreaked some havoc for NJ Transit riders late Thursday morning, prompting delays and chaos as crews worked to corral the animal.

The bovine bedlam broke out before 11 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear how the bull, seen running along one of the tracks, got loose, but video showed it running up and down tracks at the station, as stunned onlookers watched with bewilderment.

Not the most typical reason for a delay ...

Police caught up with the bull behind a building on Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street, down the tracks from the station.

Newark and Port Authority police officers were able to corral the beast inside a fenced lot, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He added that a local animal sanctuary would come to retrieve and take care of the young bull.

No injuries were reported.

NJ Transit was reporting 45-minute delays between Newark Penn and New York Penn Station as of 11 a.m., citing "police activity." Photos from the scene showed officers looking at the bull.

NJ Transit rail tickets were being cross-honored by PATH.

This is not the first rodeo for emergency personnel when it comes to lassoing a rogue bull disrupting transit in the NYC area. In 2021, a loose bull forced a highway shutdown on Long Island. Another caused a stir on the streets of Brooklyn a few years earlier.

