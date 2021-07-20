Bull on the Run Briefly Closes Highway on Long Island

A bull is on the run on Long Island, and authorities had to temporarily close Sunrise Highway Tuesday morning as they tracked the animal.

The bull was first reported to be on the run just after 10 a.m. in Shirley. Suffolk County police confirmed Sunrise Highway was temporarily closed in both directions near exit 58, but had since reopened.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The bull was last seen in Mastic. Multiple residents took to social media to report receiving a text message warning from the county police, urging them to stay indoors.

One widely circulated video posted to Facebook shows the animal charging through a woman's front yard as a swarm of cops give chase.

This is a developing story.