These are our 4 events to watch on day 10 of the Winter Olympics. (Published 6 hours ago)

From the Shibutani siblings' last Pyeongchang event to Maddie Bowman's quest for freeski halfpipe gold post-ACL tear, Sochi dog hero Gus Kenworthy and a big matchup in men's ice hockey, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 10 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch on Day 10:

1. Top U.S. Skating Couples Vie for Gold in Ice Dance Free Dance

America's three all-star couples -- Maia and Alex Shibutani, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates -- return to primetime action Monday night for the ice dance free dance following Sunday's short.

The U.S. is expected to earn at least one ice dance medal between the all-star trio, but the favorites in this event are Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, two-time world champs, and 2010 Olympic gold winners Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada. It'll be the last Pyeongchang event for the Shibutani siblings, whose second-place free dance finish earlier in the Games helped propel Team USA to a bronze medal in the team competition.

Virtue and Moir posted a world record score in the short dance Sunday night. Hubbell and Donohue are in third place with a score of 77.75, two-hundredths of a point ahead of the brother-sister Shibutani pair. Chock and Bates are seventh, after receiving a season-high score of 75.45.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the event live. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be part of NBC's primetime coverage.

2. ACL Comeback Hero Maddie Bowman Wants More Freeski Halfpipe Gold

American Maddie Bowman took the first Olympic gold in this event in Sochi, then had knee surgeries in back-to-back years before returning to the top of the X Games podium last month. The South Lake Tahoe native won her fourth consecutive gold medal at those X Games, landing a switch 900, a trick that had never before been accomplished in the women's freeski halfpipe competition. Bowman is also a three-time AFP halfpipe champ (2013, 2014, 2016).

Fun fact, she used to play soccer in high school and was a team captain her senior year. Her parents were both involved in professional ski racing.

How to Watch: Watch the medal event live right here. The action starts at 8:30 p.m. ET.

3. Sochi Stray Dog Hero Looks to Qualify in Freeski Halfpipe After Dead-Last Smooch

Team USA has four gold medal contenders in the field when men's ski halfpipe kicks off with the qualifying round. Among them -- Sochi stray dog hero Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy had a poor showing in the freeski slopestyle event over the weekend, placing dead last in an event he medaled in during the Games four years ago in Russia. He did, however, win big in the romantic department -- Kenworthy, who is openly gay, got a smooch from his boyfriend Matt Wilkas at the bottom of the hill before the action started. The skier initially had planned to publicly come out as gay in Sochi by kissing his now former boyfriend in such a manner. That didn't happen, Kenworthy says he wasn't ready to come out on an international stage at that point, but he certainly made this one memorable.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the qualifier live. The action starts at 11:15 p.m. ET.

4. U.S. Men's Hockey Looks to Start Magic Run

If the U.S. men’s hockey team is going to pull off a miracle, their magic run must start now. The Americans face Slovakia in the first round of the elimination tournament. The Americans beat Slovakia 2-1 in group play last week. It was America’s only win in group play. The winner will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The Czech Republic moved straight to the quarterfinals by winning its group. In its win over Slovakia last week, the U.S. took advantage of a strong power play. Ryan Donato scored twice on the power play, including a third-period goal that broke a 1-1 tie and gave American the victory.

Donato, who plays college hockey for Harvard, is part of a ragtag team of Americans hoping to compete for a medal. With NHL players sitting out these Olympics, the U.S. team is made up of mostly college kids and castoffs who couldn’t make the NHL. For the Donato family, though, that’s familiar territory: His father Ted scored four goals for the 1992 United States hockey team that finished fourth in Albertville while he was a student at Harvard. That was one of the last Olympic teams that didn’t include NHL players — until now.

Other match-ups in the elimination round: Slovenia versus Norway, Finland versus South Korea and Switzerland versus Germany.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the match live, starting at 10 p.m. ET. It will also air on NBC Sports.

