These Are the Most Romantic Restaurants in NY and NJ, According to OpenTable

If you haven't started making Valentine's Day plans yet, consider this your hint to get going on it.

Four restaurants in the New York City area landed on OpenTable's list of the 100 most romantic dining experiences in the nation.

Two of the restaurants are located in Manhattan: Gallagher's Steakhouse in midtown, and RH Rooftop in the Meatpacking District.

Right across the river, in Weehawken, the Chart House Restaurant also made the annual list. A little further south, in Freehold, the restaurant 618 also earned honors. Two restaurants down in Cape May were also mentioned, The Washington Inn and Tisha's.

The OpenTable list is influenced by more than 13 million diner reviews.

A word to the wise: In past years, the restaurants on the list booked up by Feb. 1 — which is Tuesday.