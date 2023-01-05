‘You Won the Game of Life': Damar Hamlin Receives Positive Update From Doctors

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to cardiac arrest. Since then, fans and supporters from around the world have been anxiously awaiting a positive update, and they received just that.
It was reported on Thursday afternoon that Hamlin has movement in his hands and feet and was able to communicate with doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center through writing.
This is a remarkable improvement over the last four days following the scary collision that caused Hamlin to lose his pulse momentarily on the field.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
UC Health doctors said Hamlin even asked who had won the game between his Bills and the Bengals after waking up in the intensive care unit.
"We are in the situation where we wanted to allow him to gradually wake up as the rest of his body was healing and last night, he was able to emerge and follow commands and even ask who had won the game," said Dr. Timothy Pritts.
"When he asked, 'did we win?' the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won. You've won the game of life and that's probably the important thing out of this, and we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that's going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him," he said.
Sports
The exciting new update made its way to social media and many were immediately touched and grateful to hear about such a positive turn in Hamlin's ongoing recovery:
President Joe Biden was also sure to share his words of support after speaking to Hamlin's parents “at length.”
When will the Bills-Bengals game resume?
The NFL will reportedly not resume the Bills-Bengals game and the league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular-season schedule. The Bengals will host the Ravens, while the Bills will host the Patriots, both set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
At this point, fans and players are more focused on Hamlin's health and excited about his continued improvement.