Yankees and Diamondbacks rained out for Saturday; game rescheduled for Monday

The Arizona Diamondbacks' game at the New York Yankees on Saturday was postponed because of a forecast of sustained rain.

The Yankees made the announcement more than four hours before the scheduled first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

The Yankees announced the game will played on Monday. Rain also is forecast for Sunday.

Zach Davies (2-5) had been scheduled to start for the Diamondbacks and Carlos Rodón (3-6) for the Yankees.

Today’s Yankees-Diamondbacks game that was rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather will be played on Monday, September 25, at 1:05pm at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/I54oOAkz4d — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 23, 2023

A promotion was scheduled to take place at Saturday's game where the first 18,000 fans in attendance were going to receive an Aaron Judge bobblehead. The Yankees said the bobbleheads will be distributed on Saturday, April 20 in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Arizona (81-73) began Saturday in position for the second NL wild card, one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs (80-74), who were holding the third and final wild card spot. Miami (79-75) was one game behind the Cubs, and Cincinnati (79-76) another half-game back.

New York (78-76) was seven games behind Houston (85-69) for the final AL wild card, also trailing Seattle (84-69).