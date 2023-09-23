New York Yankees

Yankees and Diamondbacks rained out for Saturday; game rescheduled for Monday

By The Associated Press and NBC New York Staff

The Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks' game at the New York Yankees on Saturday was postponed because of a forecast of sustained rain.

The Yankees made the announcement more than four hours before the scheduled first pitch at 1:05 p.m.
The Yankees announced the game will played on Monday. Rain also is forecast for Sunday.

Zach Davies (2-5) had been scheduled to start for the Diamondbacks and Carlos Rodón (3-6) for the Yankees.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A promotion was scheduled to take place at Saturday's game where the first 18,000 fans in attendance were going to receive an Aaron Judge bobblehead. The Yankees said the bobbleheads will be distributed on Saturday, April 20 in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Arizona (81-73) began Saturday in position for the second NL wild card, one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs (80-74), who were holding the third and final wild card spot. Miami (79-75) was one game behind the Cubs, and Cincinnati (79-76) another half-game back.

New York (78-76) was seven games behind Houston (85-69) for the final AL wild card, also trailing Seattle (84-69).

Sports

Ryder Cup 1 hour ago

Ryder Cup '23: USA looks to end 30 years of losing on European soil

baseball 2 hours ago

With the future of AM unclear, a look back at the powerful role radio plays in baseball history

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York Yankees
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us