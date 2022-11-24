What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for November 24

Thanksgiving will be serving more than just turkey and stuffing this year.

Qatar is set to bring the heat with Brazil’s Neymar and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo kicking off their highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts.

The action on Wednesday kept fans on their toes as Belgium edged Canada 1-0 and Spain crushed Costa Rica 7-0. Japan pulled an upset off of Germany 2-1 while Morocco-Croatia finished in a 0-0 draw.

With Day 5 on Thursday, Nov. 24, coming up, here’s the four-game slate to watch for:

Switzerland-Cameroon (G)

Group G began its action with Switzerland and Cameroon. Switzerland has participated in 11 World Cups, dating all the way back to 1934 and has reached the quarterfinals three times (1934, 1938 and 1958). Cameroon, making their fourth World Cup appearance, notably reached the quarterfinals in 1990 before falling to England.

Switzerland picked up a 1-0 win on Thursday thanks to a goal from Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon.

Uruguay-South Korea (H)

Group H begins its action with Uruguay and South Korea. Uruguay enters the match up with historically much success at the World Cup, winning two titles (1930, 1950) along with a handful of other great finishes. South Korea reached a team-best of finishing fourth at the 2002 tournament while cohosting with Japan.

Kick-off time is 8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT.

Portugal-Ghana (H)

Portugal and Ghana will round out the first Group H games. Portugal's best World Cup finish was third place in 1966 and since they have qualified for five tournaments in a row getting past the Group Stage three times (2006, 2010, 2018). Ghana qualified for the World Cup three times between 2006 and 2014, reaching the quarterfinals in 2010.

Kick-off time is 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT.

Brazil-Serbia (G)

Brazil and Serbia will round out the first Group G games. Brazil has been the most successful team in the history of the World Cup, winning five titles with numerous top-four finishes. Serbia has not made it past the group stage since 1998 but still enters the match up as a potential darkhorse with a strong roster that plays for clubs around Europe.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.