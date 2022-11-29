What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29

The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past.

Tuesday's 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16.

Through two rounds of play, three nations have already punched their ticket to the knockout stage with first place still on the line: France, Brazil and Portugal.

On the other hand, two teams have already been eliminated from contention following two straight defeats: host nation Qatar and Canada.

Let's look at the four games in store for Nov. 29, with two games kicking off simultaneously at different times:

Netherlands vs. Qatar, Group A

One has everything to play for while the other has nothing to lose. The Netherlands need a win to contend for a first-place finish in Group A while a tie could bring it down to goal differential depending on how Ecuador-Senegal plays out. No matter the result, Qatar will not advance from the group stage, but a loss would make it the first host nation to never win a single game in a World Cup.

Kickoff time is 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Ecuador vs. Senegal, Group A

This one's for all the marbles in Group A. Ecuador defeated Qatar comfortably in the opener and drew 1-1 to the Netherlands to have four points, currently behind the Oranje in second place. Senegal collected three points with a 3-1 win against Qatar for third place. A win or tie for Ecuador will see La Tri advance, while Senegal would be guaranteed a Round of 16 spot with a win. A tie would give the Lions of Teranga a chance on goal differential if Qatar shocks the Netherlands with a win.

Kickoff time is 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.

England vs. Wales, Group B

Moving to Group B, England is sitting on top of the standings with just a win needed to secure first place or a tie to advance. A loss for the Three Lions would come down to goal differential between Wales and Iran if Iran wins or draws against the U.S. The Red Dragons, on the other hand, cannot afford anything else but a win if they want a chance to advance following a 1-1 draw to the U.S. and a late 2-0 loss to Iran.

Kickoff time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

USA vs. Iran, Group B

Political tensions are already building up for what should be a tense match on the pitch. The U.S. controls its own destiny: A win would confirm a spot in the Round of 16. Any other result will see Iran advance into the knockout stage for the first ever time in World Cup history. Will the USMNT score enough goals to seize the three points or will they come crashing out of the group stage after failing to qualify completely in 2018?

Kickoff time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.