Portugal Goalkeeper Nearly Makes Devastating Mistake in World Cup

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa thought he was all alone in the box. He wasn't.

That mistake nearly proved to be disastrous in the closing seconds of Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in the World Cup opener for both teams.

After making a save late in extra time, Costa set the ball down on the pitch as he prepared to kick the ball out of the box. Little did he know that Ghana's Iñaki Williams was lurking behind him, waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

Once the ball began rolling away from Costa, Williams charged forward and stole the ball. Williams slipped while being challenged by Costa, but still managed to get a shot off with the net empty. The ball was rolling towards the goal before a Portugal defender managed to clear it and seal the victory.

Rough game for Costa, who allowed Ghana's Osman Bukari to score on a header in the 89th minute to make it 3-2.

He received some support from Cristiano Ronaldo after the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo supporting Diogo Costa after the game.



We'll see if Portugal coach Fernando Santos is also supportive, or if he elects to start a different keeper next game.