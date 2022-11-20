Morgan Freeman Takes Part in Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony

The U.S. men’s national team does not kick off its 2022 World Cup journey until Monday, but one famous American has already taken center stage in Qatar.

Morgan Freeman took part in the World Cup opening ceremony on Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The Oscar-winning actor brought his unmatched narration to the opening ceremony during a performance on the field.

“I heard something beautiful. Not just music, but also this call to celebration,” he began.

Freeman later addressed the crowd, saying “Football united nations and their love for the beautiful game. What brings together nations also brings together communities.”

You can check out his appearance in the video above.

Freeman was joined by dancers, singers and past World Cup mascots on the field. South Korean pop star Jung Kook performed “Dreamers” as part of the ceremony.

The World Cup trophy was also in the building on Sunday. Marcel Desailly, a World Cup champion with France in 1998 who also played professionally in Qatar, showcased the hardware at Al Bayt Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony.

The first match of the 2022 World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador is set to kick off at 11 a.m. ET.