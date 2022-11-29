The second goal for the USMNT is in the books for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Thanks to star-studded forward Christian Pulisic, in the 38th minute, the USMNT claimed the lead in Tuesday’s Group B matchup against Iran with. The score is 1-0 .

Oh, and the United States is playing a man down.

It’s safe to say USMNT fans are bursting with pride. Here’s what some have said:

CHRISTIAN PULISIC FIRES THE USMNT INTO THE LEAD LET'S GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LjlNEmoceU — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) November 29, 2022

That was totally worth the nut shot, Pulisic!



That’s a Central PA boy right there! 🇺🇸 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 29, 2022

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 29, 2022

PULISIC MAKES IT 1-0!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BCjzOsIjK2 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) November 29, 2022

Christian Pulisic in big matches pic.twitter.com/hwM15Sajx9 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 29, 2022

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 29, 2022

Christian Pulisic coming out in the second half: pic.twitter.com/gpozAgQShH — SportsLine (@SportsLine) November 29, 2022

This is the second goal the USMNT has scored in the 2022 World Cup, the first being from Tim Weah in the United States’ first game, which was a 1-1 draw against Wales.

This is also Pulisic’s first career FIFA World Cup goal. Not to mention the goal also makes history for the USA as its first competitive goal on foreign soil since 2017 when they battled Trinidad & Tobago.

Christian Pulisic scores his first career #FIFAWorldCup goal.



It's his first competitive goal on foreign soil for the #USMNT since 2017 vs Trinidad & Tobago in the game that eliminated the U.S. from 2018 World Cup contention. pic.twitter.com/LiZ25xR4ro — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 29, 2022

This is exactly the type of intensity the USMNT needed, as this fixture against Iran must be won for the team to make it through to the knockout stage.