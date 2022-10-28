World Cup 2022

Barcelona Joins Boycott of Qatar World Cup, Will Not Host Public Viewings

Barcelona will not offer public venues to watch Spain's games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar
Getty Images

Barcelona won’t offer public viewing venues to watch Spain’s games during next month’s World Cup in Qatar after its mayor said her city doesn’t support holding the soccer tournament in a “dictatorship.”

Spanish news agency EFE reports that Barcelona mayor Ada Colau rejected a request, by an opposition party during a city hall council session on Friday, to open a public venue for citizens to gather and watch Spain.

Paris and other French cities have also said they won't put up screens to follow the games.

Amidst backlash, Qatar to host future tournaments

Qatar was awarded the rights to host the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation

FIFA Oct 17

World Cup Host Qatar Wins Rights for 2023 Asian Cup

World Cup 2022 Oct 25

Qatar's Residents Squeezed as World Cup Rental Demand Soars

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Colau said, according to EFE, that her city government would not “dedicate public resources nor public spaces for the viewing of a World Cup that is being held in a dictatorship.”

“It is a mistake to organize a global sports event, which should promote democratic values, peace and human rights, in a dictatorship,” Colau said.

Colau, a leading member of a left-wing party, is a former housing activist who became mayor of Barcelona, Spain’s second largest city, in 2015.

Human rights groups have criticized the choice of Qatar as World Cup host for its treatment of migrant workers and the gay community, among other issues.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

World Cup 2022soccerQatar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us