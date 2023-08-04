How to watch USWNT vs. Sweden in the Women's World Cup Round of 16

The moment U.S. women's nation team soccer fans have been looking forward to has almost arrived: the Women's World Cup Round of 16.

This week, the U.S. advanced to the knockout stage after a scoreless tie with Portugal, securing second place in Group E. The Netherlands finished at the top of the group.

Next, the USWNT will face Sweden for a chance to make the quarterfinals of the prestigious event and continue its quest for a three-peat.

Here's everything you need to know to tune into the action:

When is the U.S. women's soccer team's next game?

The USWNT will take on Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 5 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the U.S. vs. Sweden on TV?

The USWNT vs. Sweden Round of 16 game will be available on FOX in English at 5 a.m. ET.

Telemundo will carry Spanish-language coverage of the match.

How can I stream the U.S. vs. Sweden?

Catch the USWNT vs. Sweden on FoxSports.com in English and Peacock in Spanish with coverage beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET.

How many World Cups has the U.S. women's team won?

The USWNT has won the Women's World Cup four times since FIFA debuted the tournament in 1991.

The United States has won the previous two World Cups, with victories in Canada and France, and the team is the betting favorite in the 2023 tournament. A win would make the USWNT the first team in soccer history to win three consecutive World Cups.