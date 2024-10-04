NHL

When does the NHL 2024 season start? What you need to know

By NBC New York Staff

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: Adam Sykora #38 of the New York Rangers is stopped by Jeremy Brodeur #60 of the New Jersey Devils in the first period of a preseason game at Prudential Center on September 30, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Hockey fans, get those team jerseys ready because the NHL regular season is about to start!

The 2024-2025 NHL regular season kicks off Tuesday with a tripleheader: the St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken at 4:30 p.m. ET; the Florida Panthers will face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET; and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Utah Hockey Club at 10 p.m. ET.

The following day, six Canadian teams will participate in the action: the Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens; Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers; and the Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks.

The 2024-2025 1,312-game NHL regular-season schedule – 82 games per team – will en on Thursday, April 17. 

When it comes to tri-state area teams, the New Jersey Devils will play at home during their first regular season game -- facing off the Toronto Maple Leafs -- on Oct. 10.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers' season opener will be an away game in which they will face off the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The New York Islanders will face off the Utah Hockey Club at home on Thursday, Oct. 10.

For more information or to check out the 2024-25 NHL schedule, click here.

