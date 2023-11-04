Miami Dolphins

What to know about the Frankfurt Galaxy, one of Germany's oldest football teams

By Constance Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs preparing to face off in Frankfurt, it is clear that there is a real love for American Football in Germany, but not just with the NFL.

For decades, Germans along with other countries have been playing in their own league -- the European League of Football or ELF.

This week, the Miami Dolphins were practicing at the PSD Bank Arena, the home of the Frankfurt Galaxy, which is one of the oldest football teams in the country, despite the change in ownership and leagues.  

Founded in the 1990s, the Frankfurt Galaxy was a founding member of the ‘World League of American Football.'

Rohan Davey, a former Miami football player, played for the Berlin Thunder. The Thunder and Galaxy are all part of the ELF.

Teams in the ELF play during the summer months, contrary to the schedule of the NFL.

Football hadn’t always been so popular, but thanks to streaming, mainly Game Pass International, more Germans know about the sport, which for the Galaxy, is a great opportunity to get their name out there.

While 'fussball,' also known as soccer, is still the most popular sport, football continues to grow in popularity.

This article tagged under:

Miami Dolphins
