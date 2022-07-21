Watch: Giancarlo Stanton Destroys Baseball With All-Star Game Home Run

Watch: Giancarlo Stanton destroys baseball with All-Star Game homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There is a lot of creative language one could use to describe a major league home run.

When it comes to Giancarlo Stanton’s homer at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, it’s hard to come up with a word to do it justice.

The New York Yankees outfielder tied Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic in the fourth inning with a no-doubter to left-center field off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin.

STANTON SMASH OH MY WORD 😱



This game is tied! pic.twitter.com/E7QXMqkJ2x — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2022

The laser left Stanton’s bat at 112 mph and had a projected distance of 457 feet, which is somehow almost 50 feet shorter than the longest home run of his career.

Stanton, Gonsolin and just about everyone at Dodger Stadium knew it was a home run off the bat. Home plate umpire Bill Miller had as good a view as anybody for the blast, as can be seen at the end of the highlight above.

As if the first-person viewpoint of Stanton’s power isn’t enough, this freezeframe from his swing displays just how much he CRUSHED the ball:

A: He's not even looking at the ball

B: LOOK AT THE COMPRESSION pic.twitter.com/ZrTraX35uK — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 20, 2022

Stanton took home All-Star Game MVP honors thanks to the two-run blast as the AL won its ninth consecutive matchup against the NL.

The Bronx Bomber will now bring his power into the second half of the season as the AL-leading Yankees aim for their first World Series title since 2009.