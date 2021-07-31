Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo COVID Cases More Than Double in a Week Amid Olympics

Amid the Tokyo Olympics, more than 4,000 people a day are now testing positive in one of the world's largest cities

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed a record 4,058 daily coronavirus cases Saturday, with the figure topping the 4,000 mark for the first time and triggering concerns about an explosive surge in infections while the Olympics are held in the capital.

The number, which had stayed above the 3,000 threshold for the past three days, surpassed the previous record of 3,865 logged on Thursday.

COVID-19 6 hours ago

WATCH: Tokyo Residents React to Olympics, COVID-19

Japan Jul 30

Lots of Olympic Spit: COVID Testing in Tokyo Ample for Athletes, Scarcer for Public

The capital's seven-day rolling average of cases has risen to a record 2,920 per day, up 117 percent from the previous week.

The central government has placed Tokyo under a fourth state of emergency through Aug. 31, mostly relying on a cooperative public and not imposing a hard lockdown as some countries have.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Although foot traffic in downtown areas has slightly decreased, the surge in infections comes amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tokyo OlympicsCoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us