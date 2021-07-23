This Year's Olympic Gold Medal Is Worth $820 (Plus Whatever You Spent to Get There)

What's an Olympic gold medal worth? It's priceless, of course, but it also happens to be worth $820 at current metal prices.

According to CNBC's markets team, the 6 grams of gold and 550 grams of silver in the Tokyo Olympics' first-place medal are worth $353 and $466, respectively.

That $265 more than the 2018 medal was worth at the time of the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony -- even though this year's medal has about 30 grams less silver.

Blame inflation -- precious metals are worth much more today than they were three years ago.

Here's a more in-depth look at how the value of the Olympic gold medal's composition has changed due to precious metal inflation pic.twitter.com/B9lxhD0eM0 — Robert Hum (@HumOnTheMarkets) July 23, 2021

