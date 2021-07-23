Tokyo Olympics

This Year's Olympic Gold Medal Is Worth $820 (Plus Whatever You Spent to Get There)

The gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics has 556 grams of gold and silver

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What's an Olympic gold medal worth? It's priceless, of course, but it also happens to be worth $820 at current metal prices.

According to CNBC's markets team, the 6 grams of gold and 550 grams of silver in the Tokyo Olympics' first-place medal are worth $353 and $466, respectively.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.

That $265 more than the 2018 medal was worth at the time of the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony -- even though this year's medal has about 30 grams less silver.

Blame inflation -- precious metals are worth much more today than they were three years ago.

The IOC has released guidance on how they will handle awarding medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Tokyo OlympicsTokyo 2020Tokyo Olympics 2020Gold MedalTokyo Games
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us