This Year's Olympic Gold Medal Is Worth $820 (Plus Whatever You Spent to Get There)

What's an Olympic gold medal worth? It's priceless, of course, but it also happens to be worth $820 at current metal prices.
According to CNBC's markets team, the 6 grams of gold and 550 grams of silver in the Tokyo Olympics' first-place medal are worth $353 and $466, respectively.
The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.
That $265 more than the 2018 medal was worth at the time of the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony -- even though this year's medal has about 30 grams less silver.
Blame inflation -- precious metals are worth much more today than they were three years ago.
Copyright NBC New York