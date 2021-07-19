Phelps to Work as NBC Commentator, Correspondent at Olympics

Michael Phelps will be part of NBC's Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday.

Phelps — who has won the most medals (28) and gold medals (23) in Olympic history — will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines and contribute features as a correspondent during primetime coverage. Phelps, who swam in five Games from 2000-16, did some work for NBC during its coverage of last month's U.S. swimming trials.

“I know he’s going to offer some incredible insight on especially those races that he has won so many gold medals in,” Gaines said during a teleconference.

A three-part retrospective on Phelps' career is streaming on NBC's Peacock platform.

