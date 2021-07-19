Phelps to Work as NBC Commentator, Correspondent at Olympics

Phelps has won the most medals (28) and gold medals (23) in Olympic history

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Michael Phelps will be part of NBC's Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday.

Phelps — who has won the most medals (28) and gold medals (23) in Olympic history — will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines and contribute features as a correspondent during primetime coverage. Phelps, who swam in five Games from 2000-16, did some work for NBC during its coverage of last month's U.S. swimming trials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I know he’s going to offer some incredible insight on especially those races that he has won so many gold medals in,” Gaines said during a teleconference.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Tokyo 2020 9 hours ago

Meet Track Star Sydney McLaughlin

Tokyo Olympics Jul 14

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Brings Unique Brand to Olympics

A three-part retrospective on Phelps' career is streaming on NBC's Peacock platform.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us