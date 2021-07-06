Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC New York's Olympics Newsletter

Arguably one of the most versatile soccer players in the game, New York native Crystal Dunn is headed to the Tokyo Games with Team USA.

Dunn was announced as part of the star-studded U.S. women’s national soccer team to compete in the 2020 Olympics. Dunn is no stranger to winning medals, trophies, and accolades. She was named Player of Year five separate times and helped the USWNT win gold at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Will she help lead Team USA to another gold medal? We can’t wait to watch and find out!

The summer games finally kick off on July 23, a year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

