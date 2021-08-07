USA Goes for Boxing, Basketball and Volleyball Gold Ahead of Closing Ceremony

It's the final day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, which will wrap on Sunday with a dazzling Closing Ceremony devoid of spectators in the host nation's Olympic Stadium. It was an epic run for a number of high-profile USA athletes -- and an inspiring run for so many others whose names were less known before Japan.

Before that, though, there's plenty of action on Day 16. The women of USA basketball look to snare their seventh straight Olympic gold Saturday night, while two American men try to end the nation's golden boxing drought.

And the U.S. women's volleyball faces Brazil in the final for the third time in the past four Olympics. Will this be the time they finally reach the top of the podium?

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 16:

1. Closing Ceremony Ends Tokyo Olympics in Dramatic Fashion

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off on Friday, Japan unveiled an opening ceremony unlike any games before. From a moment of silence for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic to unique callouts to Japanese culture, here are the top 10 moments from the Olympics opening ceremony.

All things must end and the Tokyo Olympics is no different.

The two-week global competition, which was played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations due the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to its natural conclusion on Sunday in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics saw American swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominate in the water, as well as gymnasts Suni Lee and MyKayla Skinner step up to the mat for Simone Biles. And that was just the first week.

During the second week in Tokyo, Team USA was equally busy -- collecting gold medals in men’s basketball, water polo, golf and the women’s 800m race.

As of Saturday morning, Team USA was over the 100-medal threshold for Tokyo -- the most medals of any nation competing at this year’s Summer Games -- and sat just four gold medals behind China.

2. USA Goes for 7th Straight Gold in Women's Basketball

U.S. women’s basketball advanced to the gold medal game after defeating Serbia 79-59.

Team USA will compete for their seventh-consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball on Saturday. The squad has not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

After beating Serbia in the semifinals, the U.S. will face Japan in the gold medal game. Japan overcame France to make the finals and previously faced the U.S. in pool play earlier in the Games. While the final score was 86-69, the Japanese squad put up a fight against the U.S. and likely will again with a gold medal on the line.

3. U.S. Women's Volleyball Team Seeks Historic Win Against Brazil

Team USA women’s volleyball gets revenge over Serbia in the semifinals and advances to the gold medal game.

Team USA vies for its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball in a matchup against Brazil.

The U.S. women knocked off Serbia to advance to the finals, while Brazil beat South Korea to advance. The Brazilians are looking to top the podium once again after an early quarterfinal exit in 2016. They won gold in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

This is the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil meet for the title. The U.S. women easily dispatched Serbia, who eliminated them in the 2016 Olympic semifinals.

They will get yet another chance at revenge on the court Sunday.

4. Davis, Torrez Jr. Hope to End USA's Olympic Boxing Drought

American Richard Torrez Jr. is heading to the super heavyweight boxing final on Thursday after beating Kazakhstan in the semifinals. As Torrez Jr. is guaranteed to take home the gold or silver medal, the California native will be the first American to medal in the category since 1988.

No American man has won Olympic gold in boxing since Andre Ward in 2004. On the last day of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team USA will have two fighters attempt to end the drought. Keyshawn Davis, fighting in the lightweight division, will compete for gold after defeating Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov in the semifinals.

Davis is a professional fighter with a 3-0 boxing record. He also won the silver medal in the 2019 World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games.

Davis will have to defeat Cuban Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion if he hopes to claim Olympic gold.

Richard Torrez will also have a chance to capture a boxing gold medal for Team USA. Torrez, fighting in the super heavyweight division, earned his shot at gold by defeating Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semifinals. Torrez will have to defeat Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in order to become Olympic champion.

