4 to Watch: Caeleb Goes for Solo Gold, All Eyes on Women's Gymnastics and More

There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics. American swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel gets his first shot at an individual medal, while uneven bars aficionado Suni Lee and Simone Biles replacement Jade Carey will compete in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final for Team USA.

Also coming up, Lee Kiefer tries for a team fencing medal after her historic individual gold and golfing action finally gets underway in Tokyo.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 6:

1. Caeleb Dressel Sets Sights on 1st Individual Olympic Medal

Who better to explain the butterfly stroke than the world record-holder in the event. Watch Caeleb Dressel explain his favorite stroke using Legos.

Caeleb Dressel already has three Olympic gold medals to his name from swimming relays, including one at the Tokyo Games. On Wednesday, he'll have a chance to earn one on his own.

Dressel leads a packed field in the final for one of swimming's quickest and most intense events, the men's 100m freestyle.

The 24-year-old American has won the event at the last two world championships and is the third-fastest 100m freestyler of all time.

The men's 100m freestyle is one of five finals included in Wednesday's primetime slate. Medals are also on the line in the men's 800m freestyle, men's 200m breaststroke, women's 200m butterfly and women's 4x200m relay.

Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Hali Flickinger and Nic Fink will be among the Americans trying to represent Team USA on the podium.

Wednesday's action also includes semifinals for the women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m breaststroke and men's 200m individual medley.

2. Suni Lee, Jade Carey Compete in Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final

Dominique Dawes, a member of the so-called Magnificent Seven of the Atlanta Games in 1996, reacts to Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from the team gymnastics final in Tokyo.

Simone Biles only completed one vault before exiting Tuesday's team gymnastics final, where the team earned silver. USA Gymnastics later announced that Biles would miss the individual all-around final to focus on her mental health.

Biles is the defending gold medalist in the event and compiled the highest all-around score in qualifying.

Team USA’s Jade Carey, who recorded the ninth-highest all-around score in qualifying, will replace Biles in the event. Learn all about Jade Carey here.

American Suni Lee, who finished with the third-best all-around score in qualifying, will be in the medal mix. The 18-year-old has risen quickly since making her senior debut in early 2019.

In August, despite dealing with a fracture in her leg and a family emergency at home, she was the surprise all-around silver medalist at the U.S. Championships. Lee is strongest on uneven bars and won the 2019 U.S. title on that event.

Her family is part of the Hmong minority in the United States (origins primarily in south and southeast Asia), and Suni has gained notoriety within that community, with several kids citing her as the reason they decided to try gymnastics.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and a pair of gold medal winners from the Russian Olympic Committee in Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova will also be in contention.

3. Lee Kiefer Goes for 2nd Medal in Tokyo

American fencer Lee Kiefer made Olympics history on Sunday after winning a gold medal in women’s foil. Lee is the first American to ever win gold in foil.

Lee Kiefer made history by becoming the first American to win Olympic gold in an individual foil event. Now, she’s competing for a medal in the team foil.

Kiefer is joined by Jackie Dubrovich, Sabrina Massialas and Nicole Ross for Team USA. The U.S. has enjoyed success in the event recently, winning the 2018 World Championships and placing second at the 2019 World Championships.

The U.S. also won bronze in the event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Team USA will certainly be in the mix for a medal, but the Russian Olympic Committee and Italy come in as favorites. The team begins the tournament with a quarterfinals matchup against Japan.

4. Olympic Men's Golf Tournament Tees Off

The world’s top-ranked golfer, Jon Rahm of Spain, will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus.

After a 112-year layoff, golf returned to the Olympics for the 2016 Rio Games. With no returning men’s medalists participating at the 2020 Games, there will be a new champion in Tokyo.

Round 1 at the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, starts Wednesday.

The U.S. fields a stacked roster of Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed. Morikawa (No. 3), Thomas (No. 4) and Schauffele (No. 5) are the highest-ranked players participating in the tournament.

Reed is the only returning player of the four, finishing tied for 11th in Rio. Team USA has won five of the 10 Olympic medals ever given out in men’s golf.

The world’s top-ranked golfer, Spain’s Jon Rahm, was forced to withdraw from the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

