US Open fans get used to ‘new reality' sans Serena Williams, Venus Williams makes tournament debut

The U.S. Open has a spark about it that is hard to match at any other tennis tournament in the world.

Part of that spark was created by tennis legend Serena Williams, a six-time U.S. Open Grand Slam singles champion. The 41-year-old officially retired from tennis last year after her third-round loss at the Open.

"Reality is hitting," one fan said on grounds on day two of the U.S. Open. "This is the first year without her - there's just something missing."

Fans say there’s a missing piece at the #USOpen without the 🐐 Serena Williams in the draw. Venus Williams takes the spotlight tonight on Ashe🎾 pic.twitter.com/EaMb2dMcTQ — Julia Elbaba (@JulesElbaba) August 29, 2023

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

While the mother of two, Serena, has missed the U.S. Open four times since making her debut in 1998, this is the first time fans can no longer look forward to an epic comeback from the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"It's different, Serena is the GOAT," another fan said. "She is the greatest, so when she's not here it's like 'Ugh,' but we will make the best of it, but we definitely miss her presence."

Serena's sister, Venus, takes the spotlight tonight on Arthur Ashe Stadium at 7 p.m. as she faces Belgium qualifier Greet Minnen.

"I was very much aware that Serena wouldn't be playing the tournament, "Venus said when asked about how it is playing without her sister in the draw. "I've had a chance to get used to that idea even before she retired. I kind of knew that was coming."

Venus, a two-time champion of the U.S. Open, enters as the oldest woman in the draw at 43 and is the fourth woman to play 100 matches at the U.S. Open.

She also owns a record of 21-2 in the first round of the U.S., making her chances for a first round win promising.

The women's draw has seen quite a few upsets after almost two full days of play. Seeds eliminated include No. 29 Ellsabetta Cocciaretto, No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova, No. 28 Anhelina Kalinina, No. 8 Maria Sakkari and No. 7 Caroline Garcia.

The winner of Williams-Minnen will face the winner of No. 21 Donna Vekic and qualifier Sachia Vickery in the second round.