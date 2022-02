The Los Angeles Rams are on the board first in Super Bowl LVI.

On the third possession of the game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hit wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a 17-yard touchdown.

Matt Gay converted the extra point as the Rams took a 7-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford got off to a perfect start, going 4-for-4 passing for 47 yards and the touchdown.