Round Up of Most In-Demand Sporting Events of 2022

What a year it has been for sports.

The year began with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI and rounded out with the World Series and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which has lived up to all its hype.

That's not all. Sporting events like F1 and many college football games have had massive showings throughout the year.

So let's get into it. Here were the most popular sporting events in 2022 and what's in store for next year:

*Based on cumulative ticket sales on StubHub North America and viagogo international marketplaces for events in 2022

What were the most in-demand sporting events in 2022?

World Series (Astros-Phillies) FIFA World Cup Super Bowl LVI (Rams-Bengals) College Football Playoff National Championship (Georgia-Alabama) San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - NFC Championship Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs (College football) Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix MLB All-Star Game Formula 1 Austin Grand Prix Red River Showdown: Oklahoma vs Texas (College football)

What did we see in 2022?

This year we saw some of the biggest sports experiences, including big turnouts at the World Series and F1 races.

F1 drew massive crowds for its two U.S. races, becoming one of the top saught-out sports of the year.

Los Angeles had a strong showing as the city that hosted Super Bowl LVI and the NFC Championship intrastate battle.

The World Series matchup between the Astros and Phillies outsold the 2021 World Series. This was spurred by the Phillies' sensational run from the Wild Card to their first Series appearance in 14 years.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup had a remarkable turnout with fans from over 150 countries looking to purchase tickets.

From a college football standpoint, the SEC battle between Georgia and Tennessee became the best-selling regular season game of the NCAAF season with the Alabama-Gerogia Championship game falling in the top 5 of the year.

What should we expect in 2023?

Looking ahead to 2023, Los Angeles and New York are expected to remain the world's leading cities for live experiences.

Miami and Las Vegas Paris are becoming the hottest spots to catch F1 action.