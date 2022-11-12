Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Wants to Sign With Team by End of Month

Report: 49ers target OBJ wants to sign with team by end of month originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The sweepstakes for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. should be coming to an end in the next few weeks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing league sources, that Beckham Jr. wants to narrow his prospective teams in the near future and sign with a team by the end of November.

Schefter reported that the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams Beckham Jr. has an interest in. Schefter noted that while the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers also are on Beckham Jr.'s list, the fact that they might not be contenders in a few weeks could prevent them from landing the dynamic wide receiver.

Schefter reported that Beckham could use free-agent contracts signed by Chris Godwin and Mike Williams last year with average annual values of $20 million as a baseline for a prorated deal. If he signs for the final six games of the season, Beckham Jr. could make around $5 million for the remainder of 2022.

Beckham Jr. is returning from a torn ACL sustained during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February and he is close to being cleared for all activities.

The 30-year-old receiver thrived with the Rams after joining them midseason last year, catching 27 passes for 305 yards in eight games. He also caught five touchdown passes during that span.

Despite coming off a major knee injury, Beckham Jr. should give a contender an instant offensive boost once he signs a contract.