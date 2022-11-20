Los Angeles Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Exits With Concussion Vs. Saints

Stafford left the game in the third quarter with the Rams trailing 24-14

By Logan Reardon

Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits with concussion vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams' season just keeps getting worse.

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford exited in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

He was replaced by Bryce Perkins while being evaluated for a concussion.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

After taking a third-down sack, Stafford left the field and went into the medical tent before walking off to the locker room.

The defending Super Bowl champions entered Sunday's game at 3-6, riding a three-game losing streak. Their latest loss was in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, a game that Stafford also missed with a concussion. He just cleared concussion protocol on Friday.

Sports

World Cup 2022 5 mins ago

Countries With Longest World Cup Droughts Ahead of Qatar 2022

World Cup 2022 1 hour ago

USMNT Vs. Wales 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More

Before leaving Sunday's game, Stafford completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints led 24-14 when Stafford left the field.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles RamsMatthew Staffordconcussion protocol
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us