Puerto Rico's Francisco Lindor Hits Little League HR Vs. Dominican Republic in World Baseball Classic

The most anticipated matchup of the 2023 World Baseball Classic featured...a Little League home run.

With Puerto Rico leading the Dominican Republic in the fifth inning on Wednesday night, Francisco Lindor lined a ball to center field. It looked like it was just going to be a routine single for Puerto Rico's shortstop, but Dominican Republic center fielder Julio Rodriguez misplayed the ball as it bounced past him and rolled all the way to the warning track.

The relay throw was then mishandled by Ketel Marte, allowing the New York Mets star to race all the way around the bases without a play at the plate.

The thrilling sequence sent a packed loanDepot park in Miami into a frenzy.

The little league home run (which is when a batter scores thanks to one or more errors) extended Puerto Rico's lead to 5-1, putting the tournament favorites even more on the ropes. The winner of the Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic heavyweight showdown will advance to the quarterfinals and the loser will be bounced from the WBC.

Puerto Rico is looking for its first ever WBC title after finishing as the runner-up for a second time in 2017.