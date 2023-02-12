Patrick Mahomes Achieves Remarkable Feat With Super Bowl LVII MVP Award

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again. And Patrick Mahomes is Super Bowl MVP again.

Mahomes was named MVP of Super Bowl LVII after Kansas City's 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

This is Mahomes' second MVP award in the span of a couple of days. The 27-year-old was announced as the NFL MVP on Thursday for the second time in his career.

With an NFL MVP, Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl MVP in the same season, Mahomes joins quarterback Bart Starr, quarterback Terry Bradshaw, quarterback Joe Montana, running back Emmitt Smith, quarterback Steve Young and quarterback Kurt Warner as the only players to achieve that feat. Warner was the last player to capture all three trophies in the same season, doing so in 1999.

Mahomes now owns two Lombardi Trophies and two Pete Rozelle Trophies after he also won MVP of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory. He's just the fifth player to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs along with Starr, Bradshaw, Montana, quarterback Eli Manning and quarterback Tom Brady. Brady (7) and Montana (3) are the only players with more than two.

Facing a 10-point halftime deficit on Sunday, Mahomes powered a second-half offensive explosion for Kansas City. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half to take a 35-27 lead.

After the Eagles tied the game with five-plus minutes remaining, Mahomes engineered a 12-play, 66-yard game-winning drive. The drive included a key 26-yard scramble from Mahomes to set up the Chiefs in the red zone.

Following a controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that kept Kansas City's offense on the field, the Chiefs were able to wind down the clock and set up Harrison Butker for a Super Bowl-winning 27-yard field goal in the final seconds.

Mahomes finished 21 of 27 through the air for 182 yards and three touchdowns, adding 44 yards on the ground. What makes his performance even more impressive is that he entered the game not at 100 percent due to a high ankle sprain and he appeared to aggravate the injury during the game.

Late in the first half, Mahomes limped to the sideline and sat on the bench in obvious pain after being tackled by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards in the open field.

Patrick Mahomes gets up limping on his ankle after the sack.#SBLVII pic.twitter.com/KEbwCRuGe3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2023

Backup Chad Henne warmed up on the sideline as Mahomes was being tended to. But it was Mahomes who came out with Kansas City's offense to start the second half and lead an incredible comeback.