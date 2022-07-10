Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic Captures Fourth Straight Wimbledon Singles Title

Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam on Sunday at the All England Club.

By Julia Elbaba

Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has won his fourth straight Wimbledon title.

The Serbian defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios on Sunday in four tight sets and sealed the win with a tiebreaker -- 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Djokovic, who is ranked No. 3 in the world and the No. 1 seed in the tournament, now has won 21 Grand Slams, which is the second most titles after Rafael Nadal (23).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I lost words for what this tournament, trophy means to me, to my team, family," Djokovic said.

"It will always be the most important tournament to me in my heart." he added.

Djokovic, who has been unbeaten on Center Court at Wimbledon since 2013, got to lift the Silver Gilt Cup and take home 2,500,000.

Sports

Wimbledon 1 min ago

How Much Did 2022 Wimbledon Final Tickets Cost?

Wimbledon 14 mins ago

Social Media Reacts to Nick Kyrgios Complaining About ‘Drunk' Fan at Wimbledon

"It gets more meaningful and special," Djokovic said.

This article tagged under:

Novak DjokovicWimbledon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us