New York Jets to star in HBO's ‘Hard Knocks,' per report

The start to the Aaron Rodgers era in New York will be broadcast to the world.

The Jets will be the subject of this preseason’s “Hard Knocks” series, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 18, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/aRyd1Vot7z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

The Jets were one of four teams to meet the criteria of being a “Hard Knocks” team this season. It was between them, the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.

While “Hard Knocks” is usually not a precursor for a successful regular season, the Jets had their best campaign in recent history the first time they appeared on the show. The team was featured on the show in 2010 and wound up reaching the AFC Championship Game in the ensuing season. That was the last time the Jets made the postseason, as they currently hold the longest active playoff drought in the NFL at 12 years.

Now, a camera crew will follow Rodgers and his new teammates through training camp and the rest of the leadup to the regular season.

Rodgers landed in New York in a trade from the Green Bay Packers just days before the 2023 NFL Draft in April. The NFL is wasting no time getting Rodgers into the spotlight, putting his Jets debut on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, scheduling the team for the league’s first ever Black Friday game against the Miami Dolphins and giving the team four other primetime showdowns.

