NBA Twitter goes wild after Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks
Kyrie Irving is on the move … again.
On Friday, the 30-year-old All-Star guard demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and now it's official just 48 hours later.
The Nets have traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that includes Brooklyn's Markieff Morris and the Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, according to reports.
Once news (and details) of the deal hit the web, NBA Twitter went into a frenzy:
Dinwiddie, who played for Brooklyn from 2016-2021, is making a return to the team after averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 assists this season in Dallas.
Now, Irving will be joining Luka Doncic and the Mavs, which adds much-needed help and a second star to pair with Doncic after Jalen Brunson walked in free agency. This move also gives Dallas a push in the Western Conference.
The Mavericks sit at 28-26 after Saturday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors, which has them in sixth in the West standings. That puts them just 2.5 games back from the third-place Sacramento Kings and three games ahead of the 13th-place Los Angeles Lakers.
While other teams did express interest in Irving, General Manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd have long-standing relationships with Irving that most likely aided in finalizing the deal.
Irving is reportedly excited about the deal and ready to move in a better direction with Dallas.
There's no indication of how this move will affect Nets star Kevin Durant's future with the team but only time will tell.